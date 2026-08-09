In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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