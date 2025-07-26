In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Nyx vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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