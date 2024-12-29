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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs NTORQ 125

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Ntorq 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 82,500
Mileage40 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124.8 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.8 L
Length
2097 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1285 mm
Height
1082 mm1164 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg111 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
807 mm710 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph-
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,81697,834
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24682,500
RTO
11,5209,153
Insurance
13,0506,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5422,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
The all-electric MG Cyberster convertible could have dual electric motors and is the first of its kind since the Tesla Roadster.
Auto recap, July 25: MG Cyberster launched, TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched and more
26 Jul 2025
The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
13 Dec 2024
TVS Motor Company has refreshed the Ntorq 125 lineup with new colors and graphics for the Disc and Race Edition variants ahead of the festive season. The mechanical specifications remain unchanged, maintaining its popular appeal among sporty 125 cc scooters.
TVS Ntorq 125 updated with new colour schemes
26 Jun 2026
Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
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Despite being on sale for quite some years now, the design and popularity of the Ntorq 125 remain unchanged.
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Latest Videos

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20 Jan 2025
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
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