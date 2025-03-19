In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Etrance
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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