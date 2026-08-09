In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs Hermes 75 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Hermes 75
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 74,200
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours