In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs XL100 Comparison