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Hero HF Deluxe vs TVS XL100

In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Xl100
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 55,992₹ 43,900
Mileage70 kmpl65 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc99.7 cc
Power8.02 PS PS4.35 PS PS

Filters
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero HF Deluxe Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.6 L4 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm158 mm
Length
1965 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1228 mm
Height
1045 mm1077 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg88 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm787 mm
Width
720 mm670 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph65 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm4.35 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc99.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4 Stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeCentrifugal Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 SpeedSingle Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm51 mm
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwing arm with hydraulic shocks
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Hydraulic spring type
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,88852,450
Ex-Showroom Price
55,99243,900
RTO
3,6602,634
Insurance
6,2365,916
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4161,127
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

HF Deluxe Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Sport
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus XTEC

XL100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹43,900 - 59,800**Ex-showroom price
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PURE EV ETrance Neoundefined | Electric | Automatic₹79.7 - 1.06 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS XL100 is offered in four variants.
TVS E-XL and XL EV trademarks filed for upcoming XL100 electric moped
13 Mar 2024
TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
26 Oct 2021
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
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9 Aug 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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24 Jul 2025
Hero has continued its association with its long-standing distributor, Abans Auto, in Sri Lanka
Hero launches Xoom 110, Hunk 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R, & HF Deluxe in Sri Lanka
26 Apr 2025
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe are the only Flex Fuel models that the company is selling right now in the market.
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel get discount of upto 4,000
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