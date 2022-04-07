|Max Power
|8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
|4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|DC Digital CDI
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|99.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Centrifugal Wet Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC
|4 Stroke Single Cylinder
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Kick Start Only
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|Single Speed Gear Box
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|51 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹62,919
|₹51,146
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹51,900
|₹41,015
|RTO
|₹4,401
|₹3,027
|Insurance
|₹4,713
|₹4,947
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹2,157
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,352
|₹1,099