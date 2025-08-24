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Hero Glamour vs Hero HF Deluxe

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Glamour vs HF Deluxe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Hf deluxe
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 81,063₹ 55,992
Mileage65 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc97.2 cc
Power10.53 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L9.6 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Length
2042 mm1965 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1235 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg112 kg
Height
1090 mm1045 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm805 mm
Width
720 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
95 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc97.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 StrokeAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81865,888
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06355,992
RTO
6,4853,660
Insurance
6,2706,236
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0161,416
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

HF Deluxe Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Sport
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus XTEC

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Hero Glamour X 125 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh
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Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Comparing the new-age premium against the old reliable
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