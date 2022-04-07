HT Auto
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
BS6
₹79,581*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc124 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,45299,990
Ex-Showroom Price
69,50084,300
RTO
5,86010,040
Insurance
5,7875,450
Accessories Charges
2,305200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7932,149

