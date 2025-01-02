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HomeCompare BikesDestini 125 vs Access 125

Hero Destini 125 vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Access 125
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 80,450₹ 77,684
Mileage59 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc124 cc
Power9.12 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Stand View
Storage View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Length
1862 mm1835 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1265 mm
Height
1125 mm1155 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
115 kg106 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm856 mm
Width
697 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic TypeSwing Arm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14393,375
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45077,284
RTO
6,4369,752
Insurance
6,2576,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0022,006
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
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