In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Access 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS