In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS