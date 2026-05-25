In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Karbon vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|EMotorad
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|374 W
|7.88 PS PS