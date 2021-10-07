In 2026 BGauss A2 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
A2 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|75.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-