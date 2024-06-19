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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage47.5 kmpl49.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc199 cc
Power14 PS PS18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm220 mm
Length
2055 mm2222 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg157 kg
Height
1060 mm1258 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm823 mm
Width
765 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph-
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc199.6 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI EngineOil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMulti plate wet clutch
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional fork10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA12 V, 7 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,42,238
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,20,800
RTO
8,9429,964
Insurance
7,0129,569
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6023,057

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Latest Car & Bike News

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
24 Dec 2025
Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the German market.
Hero MotoCorp enters Germany, expands European presence with XPulse 200 4V range
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2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
9 Apr 2024
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