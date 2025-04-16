In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS