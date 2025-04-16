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Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Hero Super Splendor

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Super Splendor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Super splendor
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 85,677₹ 80,848
Mileage51.46 kmpl60 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124.7 cc
Power11.8 PS PS10.87 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Wheel
Front Right View
Engine
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L12 L
Length
2055 mm2042 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1273 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg122 kg
Height
1060 mm1102 mm
Width
755 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph93 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm52.4 mm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,15993,581
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17880,848
RTO
6,8146,467
Insurance
6,1676,266
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1092,011

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

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