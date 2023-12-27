In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs 80,848 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less