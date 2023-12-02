In 2023 Aprilia SXR 160 or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia SXR 160 or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Chetak engine makes power & torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less