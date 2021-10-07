In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Magnus vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-