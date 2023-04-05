Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Skoda new-octavia comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The new-octavia measures 4,689 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of new-octavia is 137 mm. A five-seat model, Skoda new-octavia sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Skoda new-octavia price starts at ₹ 25.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 29.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda new-octavia comes in 2 variants. Skoda new-octavia top variant price is ₹ 28.99 Lakhs.
Octavia 2.0 Style
₹25.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Octavia 2.0 L&K
₹28.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
