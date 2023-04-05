Skoda new-octavia comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The new-octavia measures 4,689 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of new-octavia is 137 mm. A five-seat model, Skoda new-octavia sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less