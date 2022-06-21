Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes