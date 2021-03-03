Saved Articles

HT Auto
Avon E Lite On Road Price in Bangalore

Avon E Lite On Road Price in Bangalore

31,418*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
E Lite Price in Bangalore

Avon E Lite on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 31,420. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Avon E Lite STD₹ 31,420
Avon E Lite Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

STD
₹ 31,418*On-Road Price
24 Kmph
50 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,000
RTO
1,120
Insurance
798
Accessories Charges
1,500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
31,418
Popular Avon Bikes

    Avon News

    File photo: An e-bike is displayed at an electric bike shop in Watertown, Massachusetts, US.
    Sales of electric bikes rise in Ludhiana amid hike in fuel prices
    3 Mar 2021
    Photo of Avon's electric scooter E Scoot. The EV maker is currently under scanner over misappropriation of FAME II subsidies.
    Indian EV maker Avon denies misusing FAME II scheme subsidies
    23 Dec 2022
    The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now on sale across Europe including the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy. It's already on sale in the US
    Made-in-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 launched in Europe
    22 Feb 2024
    The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
    2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
    22 Feb 2024
    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits above the Shotgun 650 and is the flagship for the brand.
    Royal Enfield hosts a ride across 40 cities to mark 1 year of Super Meteor 650
    22 Feb 2024
    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
