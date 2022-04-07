|Max Power
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|58.6 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|Transistor controlled ignition
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|11.6:1
|Displacement
|124.45 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Wet, Multiple Disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|4
|Gear Box
|CVT
|6-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,29,259
|₹1,66,096
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,13,342
|₹1,40,900
|RTO
|₹9,067
|₹11,802
|Insurance
|₹6,850
|₹10,124
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,270
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,778
|₹3,570