In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|O3
|Brand
|TVS
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-