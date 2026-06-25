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HomeCompare BikesiQube vs FZ 25 [2020-2023]

TVS iQube vs Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]

In 2026 TVS iQube or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
iQube vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Iqube Fz 25 [2020-2023]
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range74-212 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS iQube Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Length
1805 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
157 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1301 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg153 kg
Height
1140 mm1075 mm
Additional Storage
30 L-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
94 km-
Max Speed
77 kmph-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
3 KW-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Motor Power
4.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Underseat storage
30 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,0381,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,4221,34,800
RTO
011,514
Insurance
5,61610,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5153,410
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Videos

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