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TVS iQube vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 TVS iQube or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
iQube vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Iqube Fascino 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 77,200
Range74-212 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS iQube Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1805 mm1920 mm
Ground Clearance
157 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1301 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg98 kg
Height
1140 mm1150 mm
Additional Storage
30 L21 L
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
94 km-
Max Speed
77 kmph90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
3 KW-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Power
4.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
30 L21 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,03889,391
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,42277,200
RTO
06,176
Insurance
5,6166,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5151,921
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
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25 Jun 2026
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Latest Videos

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E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
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