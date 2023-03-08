In 2026 TVS iQube or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
iQube vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Iqube
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|74-212 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|-