In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of S1 X [2023-2025] up to 95-193 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|95-193 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-