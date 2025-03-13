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HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs Revolt RV300

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of S1 X [2023-2025] up to 95-193 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Revolt rv300
BrandOla ElectricRevolt Motors
Price₹ 94,999₹ 94,999
Range95-193 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity2 kWh60 V
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm225 mm
Length
1860 mm-
Wheelbase
1359 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg101 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1298 mm-
Saddle Height
805 mm826 mm
Width
850 mm-
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Scooter Speed
high
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec
Range
100 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
5.8 kW-
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7kW1500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metalLightweight Single cradle Frame
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Upside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Dual shockAdjustable Monoshock
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & SportYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh60 V
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LEDYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,71494,999
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99994,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7150
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1212,041

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