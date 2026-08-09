One Push start button, Auto Handle lock function, Auto Motor lock function, Pillion Footrest open and close, Hazard Function, Detachable battery with battery lock function, Lithium Battery with safety valve, Seat open with remote, Scooter power off and Handle lock function, Hooter, Scooter Power switch

Ground Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology