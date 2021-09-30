HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesR30 vs Jupiter 125

Okinawa R30 vs TVS Jupiter 125

Filters
R30
Okinawa R30
STD
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum
₹75,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,99287,722
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99275,625
RTO
06,050
Insurance
06,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2671,885

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details