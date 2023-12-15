Saved Articles

KTM 250 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2023 KTM 250 Duke or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
BS6
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.8 cc155 cc
Clutch
Assist &amp; SlipperWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,63,3271,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
2,28,7361,67,200
RTO
18,62913,376
Insurance
11,91811,502
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6594,128

    Latest News

    The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 come into the Indian market via the import route.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India, likely to light up sub-400cc bike market
    15 Dec 2023
    Both motorcycles use R3 and MT-03 use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched: 5 things to know
    16 Dec 2023
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were showcased at MotoGP 2023.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch today: Price expectation
    14 Dec 2023
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
