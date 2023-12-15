In 2023 KTM 250 Duke or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 KTM 250 Duke or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 4 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less