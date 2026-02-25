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HomeCompare Bikes250 Duke vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

KTM 250 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
250 Duke vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandKTMYamaha
Price₹ 2.05 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage41.0 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity248 cc155 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
BS6
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L10 L
Ground Clearance
185 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
13571325 mm
Dry Weight
161.9 kg-
Saddle Height
830 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Highway Mileage
35.66 kmpl-
City Mileage
41 kmpl-
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.8 cc155 cc
Clutch
Assist &amp; SlipperWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mmTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,63,3271,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
2,28,7361,69,550
RTO
18,62915,024
Insurance
11,91813,349
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6594,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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