In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
250 Duke vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.0 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|18.4 PS PS