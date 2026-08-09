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HomeCompare BikesHermes 75 vs Scooty Pep Plus

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Hermes 75 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hermes 75 Scooty pep plus
BrandKabira MobilityTVS
Price₹ 74,200₹ 65,514
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75
STD
₹74,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
289 mm135 mm
Length
1860 mm-
Wheelbase
1361 mm1230 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg93 kg
Height
1201 mm-
Saddle Height
775 mm-
Width
630 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm110 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
120 km-
Max Speed
75 kmph66 kmph
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Twin TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Spring CoilCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | City | Sport, Water Wading Limit - 300 mm-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT Digital-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,99076,694
Ex-Showroom Price
74,20065,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
3,7905,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6761,648

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