In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
XBlade vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.15 PS PS