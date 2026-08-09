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Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Fzs-fi v3
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage57.35 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc149 cc
Power16.99 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Length
2034 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1330 mm
Height
1064 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
783 mm780 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
130 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
61 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesOptional
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard SwitchMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7511,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,12,693
RTO
11,6019,015
Insurance
11,1296,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6052,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

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