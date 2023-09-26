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Hero XPulse 200 4V vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 4V or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 4V engine makes power and torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
XPulse 200 4V vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 4v R15 v4
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage36 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc155 cc
Power19.16 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Length
2255 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
270 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1427 mm1325 mm
Height
1380 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
891 mm815 mm
Width
862 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Range
520 km495 km
Max Speed
135 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed Contant Mash6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm58.0 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Rectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono ShockLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound DampingTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Road,Off-Road,YesTrack,Street
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
New Switchgear, 3 Modes ABSPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6771,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,0471,73,050
RTO
11,50413,844
Insurance
12,12611,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5184,266

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
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