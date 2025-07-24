In 2026 Evolet Polo or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Polo vs HF Deluxe Comparison