In 2026 Essel Energy GET 7 or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. GET 7 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
GET 7 vs HF Deluxe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 7
|Hf deluxe
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 42,500
|₹ 55,992
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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