Essel Energy GET 7 On Road Price in Delhi

42,500 - 46,500*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
GET 7 Price in Delhi

Essel Energy GET 7 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 42,500. The on road price for Essel Energy GET 7 top variant goes up to Rs. 46,500 in Delhi. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Essel Energy GET 7 11AH Li₹ 42,500
Essel Energy GET 7 13AH Li₹ 44,450
Essel Energy GET 7 16AH Li₹ 46,500
Essel Energy GET 7 Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

11AH Li
₹ 42,500*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
30 - 40 Km/charge
42,500
42,500
13AH Li
₹ 44,450*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
40 - 50 Km/charge
16AH Li
₹ 46,500*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
70 - 80 Km/charge
