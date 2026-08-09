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EeVe Eeve Atreo vs Honda Dio

In 2026 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 75-85 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Eeve Atreo vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeve atreo Dio
BrandEeVeHonda
Price₹ 68,999₹ 68,846
Range75-85 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
Eeve Atreo
EeVe Eeve Atreo
Atreo STD
₹68,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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EeVe Eeve Atreo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1810 mm1808 mm
Wheelbase
1305 mm1260 mm
Height
1110 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg103 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
710 mm723 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75-85 km254.4 km
Max Speed
25 kmph83 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.94 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Charger Type
Standard AC-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
IOT, EABS, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes.2 Inch TFT
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,58481,544
Ex-Showroom Price
68,99968,846
RTO
06,008
Insurance
3,5856,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5601,752

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