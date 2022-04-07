HT Auto
Benling India Benling Aura vs Hero Pleasure Plus

Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
FI BS6 Sheet Metal Wheel
₹58,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Range
120 Km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,00068,125
Ex-Showroom Price
73,00058,900
RTO
03,534
Insurance
05,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5691,464

