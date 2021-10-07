In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CT110 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 69,766
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|9.5 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS