In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Access 125
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS