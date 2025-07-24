In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Zeal vs HF Deluxe Comparison