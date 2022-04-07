|Battery Warranty
|3 Years
|-
|Continuous Power
|1200 W
|-
|Motor IP Rating
|IP 64
|-
|Max Torque
|19 Nm @ 632 rpm
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Kick Start Only
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Warranty
|3 Years
|-
|Motor Power
|1200 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|50 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹59,990
|₹62,919
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹59,990
|₹51,900
|RTO
|₹0
|₹4,401
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹4,713
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,905
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,289
|₹1,352