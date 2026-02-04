"We wanted the Punch to be bolder, smarter, faster and safer” - Mohan Savarkar

As Tata Motors introduces the Punch in a refreshed avatar, the carmaker is leaning heavily on a product that has already proven its mass-market appeal. Speaking on the new product, Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer, Tata Motors, said the update builds on the Punch’s strong fundamentals while significantly elevating its technology, performance and safety.

“The Punch has already been a bestseller for us," Savarkar said. “We’ve crossed every milestone from one lakh to six lakh units at the fastest pace in the industry so far, and it enjoys a very strong and diverse following."

According to Savarkar, the Punch’s success cuts across geographies and demographics. “We see customers from all states in India - metros, tier-2, tier-3 cities and even smaller towns," he explained. “We’re also seeing a lot of women buyers gravitating towards the car because of the all-round visibility and commanding driving position."

What stands out even more is the Punch’s appeal among first-time car buyers. “Nearly 67 to 70 per cent of Punch customers are first-time buyers," Savarkar noted. “At the same time, people upgrading and looking for an SUV-like experience also find Punch in their consideration set."

With the mid-cycle update, Tata Motors wanted to build on this wide appeal. “When we started working on the refresh, we identified four clear directions," Savarkar said. “We wanted the Punch to become bolder, smarter, faster and safer."

A major part of that transformation is the car’s comprehensive digital upgrade. “The car has now become digital inside and outside," Savarkar explained. “All the lighting is LED - headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps and even connected LED tail lamps."

Inside the cabin, the changes are even more pronounced. “You now get a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch digital cluster and a high-definition 360-degree surround-view camera," he said. “We’ve also added telematics, an auto-dimming IRVM, touch-based climate controls and a digital steering wheel."

Clarifying what Tata means by a digital steering wheel, Savarkar added, “It’s similar to what you’ve seen on Nexon, Harrier and Safari, the steering wheel lights up and all the controls are integrated on it."

Several of these features, he pointed out, were earlier limited to higher-end vehicles. “These are things that used to come only in premium cars," Savarkar said. “Now they’ve filtered down to this segment, and that’s something customers will really enjoy."

Mechanical updates are equally significant. “We’ve introduced two new powertrains," Savarkar confirmed. “One is a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a manual transmission, and the second is an AMT option on the CNG variant."

While official fuel-efficiency figures are still awaited, Savarkar highlighted the performance gains of the turbo-petrol variant. “For the turbo, you should look at things like performance," he said. “It does 0–100 km/h in 11.1 seconds, which is very fast for a car in this segment."

Beyond features and safety, Tata Motors has also worked on improving long-term ownership based on customer feedback. “We always keep improving the quality of our cars," Savarkar said. “Not just at first glance, but as you live with the car, you’ll find that many quality elements have been improved significantly."

Comfort and usability have also received attention. “Seating comfort has gone up in both the front and second row," Savarkar said. “You now get a sliding armrest in the front, a centre armrest in the rear, more space, a wireless charger and even a 65W USB that can charge larger devices like laptops."

With these additions, Tata Motors believes the new Punch offers far more than what its size suggests. “Everything that customers typically experience in one or two segments above is now available in the Punch," Savarkar concluded.

