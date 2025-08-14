HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Punch Ev Updated With Faster Charging And New Colour Options

Tata Punch EV updated with faster charging and new colour options

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2025, 16:31 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The Tata Punch EV is now available in Pure Grey and Supernova Copper colour schemes, and now comes with faster charging.

Tata Punch EV
The Tata Punch EV is now available in two new colours - Pure Grey and Supernova Copper
Tata Punch EV
The Tata Punch EV is now available in two new colours - Pure Grey and Supernova Copper
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Punch EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Tata Motors has updated the Punch EV with two new colour options, while the electric SUV also gets faster charging as part of the update. The Tata Punch EV is now available in Pure Grey and Supernova Copper colour schemes. The latter was recently introduced on the new Tata Safari Adventure X Plus variant, which was launched recently.

Tata Punch EV Gets Faster Charging

Furthermore, the updated Tata Punch EV now charges at 1.2C, which allows the electric offering to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes. Tata says this allows the Punch EV to add 90 km of range in 15 minutes via a 50 kW DC fast charger. The faster charging, though, is only available on the Long Range variants of the model.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 kWh Range Icon421 km
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kWh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Tata Motors rolls out Onam 2025 campaign with benefits up to 2 lakh

Tata Punch EV
The Tata Punch EV now charges at 1.2C, which allows it to charge from 10-80 per cent in just 40 minutes
Tata Punch EV
The Tata Punch EV now charges at 1.2C, which allows it to charge from 10-80 per cent in just 40 minutes

Tata Punch EV: Battery & Range

The Tata Punch EV is available with two battery pack options. The Mid-Range versions get the 25 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 265 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The Long Range variants use a 35 kWh battery pack that can go up to 365 km (MIDC) on a full charge.

Tata Punch EV: Specifications

The Tata Punch EV mid-range draws power from a single electric motor tuned for 80 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The Long Range gets the more powerful iteration, producing 120 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.5 seconds with a top speed of 140 kmph.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV & Nexon EV 45 kWh now get lifetime battery warranty

Tata Punch EV Pure Grey
The fast charging option is only available on the Long Range variants of the Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV Pure Grey
The fast charging option is only available on the Long Range variants of the Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV: Features

The Punch EV comes with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital console, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera with blindspot monitoring, and an electric sunroof. The safety package comprises six airbags as standard, ESP, Electronic Parking Brake with auto-hold function, and more.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2025, 16:31 pm IST
TAGS: Tata Punch EV Tata Punch EV Tata EV Tata Motors

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.