Tata Punch EV updated with faster charging and new colour options

Tata Motors has updated the Punch EV with two new colour options, while the electric SUV also gets faster charging as part of the update. The Tata Punch EV is now available in Pure Grey and Supernova Copper colour schemes. The latter was recently introduced on the new Tata Safari Adventure X Plus variant, which was launched recently.

Tata Punch EV Gets Faster Charging

Furthermore, the updated Tata Punch EV now charges at 1.2C, which allows the electric offering to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes. Tata says this allows the Punch EV to add 90 km of range in 15 minutes via a 50 kW DC fast charger. The faster charging, though, is only available on the Long Range variants of the model.

Tata Punch EV: Battery & Range

The Tata Punch EV is available with two battery pack options. The Mid-Range versions get the 25 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 265 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The Long Range variants use a 35 kWh battery pack that can go up to 365 km (MIDC) on a full charge.

Tata Punch EV: Specifications

The Tata Punch EV mid-range draws power from a single electric motor tuned for 80 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The Long Range gets the more powerful iteration, producing 120 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.5 seconds with a top speed of 140 kmph.

Tata Punch EV: Features

The Punch EV comes with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital console, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera with blindspot monitoring, and an electric sunroof. The safety package comprises six airbags as standard, ESP, Electronic Parking Brake with auto-hold function, and more.

