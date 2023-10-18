What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Puttur? In Puttur, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,92,017.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Puttur? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Puttur is Rs 62,158.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Puttur? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Puttur are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Puttur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Puttur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 62,158, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Puttur as Rs. 4,92,017 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,62,719 on the road in Puttur.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Puttur starts at Rs. 4,92,017 and goes up to Rs. 5,62,719. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.