Nissan Magnite on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 6.68 Lakhs. The on road price for Nissan Magnite top variant goes up to Rs. 7.55 Lakhs in Thane. The lowest price model is Nissan Magnite on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 6.68 Lakhs. The on road price for Nissan Magnite top variant goes up to Rs. 7.55 Lakhs in Thane. The lowest price model is Nissan Magnite XE and the most priced model is Nissan Magnite XL. Visit your nearest Nissan Magnite dealers and showrooms in Thane for best offers. Nissan Magnite on road price breakup in Thane includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Nissan Magnite XE ₹ 6.68 Lakhs Nissan Magnite XL ₹ 7.55 Lakhs