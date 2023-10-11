Saved Articles

Jaguar F-Type On Road Price in New Delhi

97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
F-Type Price in New Delhi

Jaguar F-Type on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.13 Crore. The on road price for Jaguar F-Type top variant goes up to Rs. 1.56 Crore in New Delhi. Jaguar F-Type comes with a choice of engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe₹ 1.13 Crore
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe R Dynamic₹ 1.14 Crore
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe First Edition₹ 1.20 Crore
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 Coupe R-Dynamic₹ 1.56 Crore
Jaguar F-Type Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

2.0 Coupe
₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
97,97,000
RTO
9,91,034
Insurance
3,25,616
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
1,13,39,617
EMI@2,43,733/mo
2.0 Coupe R Dynamic
₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
2.0 Coupe First Edition
₹1.20 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
5.0 V8 Coupe R-Dynamic
₹1.56 Crore*On-Road Price
5000 cc
Automatic
718 Price in New Delhi
Jaguar F-Type News

The Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition comes available in both coupe and convertible guises and is based on the F-Type R P575.
Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition is the brand’s final internal combustion sports car
11 Oct 2023
Jaguar F-Pace is available in the single R-Dynamic variant with petrol and diesel engine options
Jaguar F-Pace SUV and F-Type get more expensive in India. Check out new prices
19 Aug 2023
Jaguar F-Pace is offered with two engine options.
Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition marks the final model year of sports car
11 Oct 2022
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
22 Jul 2022
The special edition Jaguar F-Type is expected to come with a retuned 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine.
Jaguar to launch a special F-Type with V8 in 2023: Report
1 Jul 2022
Jaguar F-Type Videos

<p>Our video review of the stunning Jaguar F-Type Coupe in India.</p>
Jaguar F-type coupe India Drive Review
21 Aug 2014
<p>Jaguar's stunning F-Type Coupe is unleashed on some excellent driving roads &amp; the Motorland Aragon Racetrack in Spain. In the video we review both the V6S &amp; V8R models.</p>
Jaguar F-type coupe video review
14 Apr 2014
<p>Jaguar XE 2020 seeks to once again take the entry-level luxury sedan segment by storm and now offers even better looks and an upgraded cabin to make a case for itsel</p>
Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trust old heart
22 Feb 2020
A look at the front profile of 2022 Range Rover SUV.
Range Rover 2022: First impressions
26 Aug 2022
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
    Jaguar F-Type FAQs

    The Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe is priced on the road at Rs 1,13,39,617 in New Delhi.
    The RTO Charges for the Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe in New Delhi is Rs 9,91,034.
    In New Delhi, the insurance charges for the Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe will be Rs 3,25,616.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jaguar F-Type base variant in New Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 97,97,000, RTO - Rs. 9,91,034, Insurance - Rs. 3,25,616, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jaguar F-Type in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,13,39,617.
    The top model of the Jaguar F-Type is the Jaguar 5.0 V8 R Convertible AWD, which costs Rs. 1,56,31,347 on the road in New Delhi.
    The on-road price of Jaguar F-Type in New Delhi starts at Rs. 1,13,39,617 and goes upto Rs. 1,56,31,347. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
    EMI for the base variant of the Jaguar F-Type in New Delhi will be Rs. 2,29,927. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

