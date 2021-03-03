Avon E Lite on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 30,920. Visit your nearest Avon E Lite on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 30,920. Visit your nearest Avon E Lite dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Avon E Lite on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Avon E Lite STD ₹ 30,920