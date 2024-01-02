Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesAther Energy450xOn Road Price in New Delhi

Ather Energy 450x On Road Price in New Delhi

4.5 out of 5
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
4.5 out of 5
1.31 - 1.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

450x Price in New Delhi

Ather Energy 450x on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.31 Lakhs. The on road price for Ather Energy 450x top variant goes up to Rs. 1.34 Lakhs in New Delhi. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ather Energy 450x 2.9 kWh₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh₹ 1.34 Lakhs
...Read More

Ather Energy 450x Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.9 kWh
₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
111 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,550
Insurance
5,514
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
1,31,064
EMI@2,817/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
61 offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Close
3.7 kWh
₹1.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
150 Km
View breakup

Ather Energy 450x Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Flex Price in New Delhi
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iQube Electric Price in New Delhi
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check AE-3 details
View similar Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 Pro Price in New Delhi
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Chetak Price in New Delhi
Vida V1

Vida V1

1.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
V1 Price in New Delhi

Popular Ather Energy Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ather Energy Bikes

Ather Energy 450x News

The digital console on the Ather 450X comes with Google Maps integration and the latest OTA update aims to improve the navigational experience ever further
Ather 450X gets enhanced navigation features with latest OTA update. Check out what's new
2 Jan 2024
Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well
Ather 450X Apex bookings open, deliveries in March'24
12 Dec 2023
Image of Ather 450 used for representational purpose only.
Ather confirms working on family electric scooter and new 450X. Check launch timeline
22 Nov 2023
Image of Ather 450X Collector's Edition used for representational purposes only.
Ather Energy to bring back transparent panels for Ather 450X
10 Nov 2023
Ather 450X electric scooter will be launched in Nepal soon in collaboration with a local company.
Ather 450X electric scooter to make its global debut soon, to launch in Nepal
9 Oct 2023
View all
 Ather Energy 450x News

Videos

Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

  • TVS iQube Electric

    • TVS iQube Electric

    ₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
  • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
  • Ather Energy 450x

    • Ather Energy 450x

    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
  • Bajaj Chetak

    • Bajaj Chetak

    ₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
  • Vida V1

    • Vida V1

    ₹1.26 Lakhs
  • PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
    • View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda NX500

    Honda NX500

    5.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    2.92 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto 250SR

    CFMoto 250SR

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Bajaj Avenger 400

    Bajaj Avenger 400

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details