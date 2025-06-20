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Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift Triber
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 5.79 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
LXi
₹5.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Door Handle
Headlight
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
Z-Series1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
918 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.8 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorison Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14165 / 80 R14
Bootspace
265 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres40 litres
Ground Clearance
163 mm182 mm
Length
3860 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2636 mm
Height
1520 mm1643 mm
Kerb Weight
920 kg-
Width
1735 mm1734 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
No6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoHD Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,46,8846,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
5,78,9005,80,875
RTO
32,15623,235
Insurance
35,32828,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,90413,602
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent fuel efficiencyUpdated feature listFocus on safety additions

Cons

Sluggish three-cylinder engineNot particularly refined to drive
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
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Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
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