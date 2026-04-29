In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kiger and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kiger vs Triber Comparison