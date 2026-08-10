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Yamaha FZ-FI V3 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Yamaha FZ-FI V3 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZ-FI V3 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fz-fi v3 Fzs-fi v3
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage49.30 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc149 cc
Power12.4 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Left Side View
Exhaust View
Speedometer
Right Side View
Headlight
Front Break View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Length
1990 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg135 kg
Height
1080 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
790 mm780 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-discWet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
57.3 mm57.3 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork-
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ECO IndicatorMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,2551,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,4661,12,693
RTO
10,1779,015
Insurance
8,6126,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7352,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

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