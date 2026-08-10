In 2026 TVS Zest 110 or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). Zest 110 engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl. Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Zest 110 vs Yuvee Comparison