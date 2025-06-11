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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Urban Club 125

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025] Urban club 125
BrandTVSVespa
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 91,259
Mileage37 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity197.75 cc124 cc
Power20.82 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Length
2050 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1290 mm
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
790 mm690 mm
ABS
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
127 kmph
Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooledSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff FrameMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload AdjusterAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono ShockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through TechnologyAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED With AHOHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,7241,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,82094,821
RTO
11,7457,585
Insurance
11,1596,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6482,339
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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